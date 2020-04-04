Toddler killed in single vehicle crash in Polk County

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle crash Friday afternoon that ended in the death of a toddler and injured four people from Dade City.

Investigators say 31-year-old Glenda Yaneth Romero De Diaz was driving north on US 98 and began to pass another vehicle. A southbound vehicle caused Romero De Diaz to swerve left to avoid a collision.

Her vehicle traveled off the west side of the road, through a wire fence and into a wooded area where it struck a tree.

Emergency responders arrived and determined the 19-month old was deceased at the scene.

Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office

Deputies say only the driver was wearing a seat belt. She was transported with head injuries.

Two children in the back seat were transported to St. Joseph’s hospital in Tampa. Their injuries are unknown at this time. A 31-year-old passenger in the front seat suffered a broken ankle and breastbone.

Investigators say the toddler was in a child safety seat, but it was not secured.

The crash occured about 4:42 pm Friday on US 98, about one mile south of SR 471 in the northwest area of the county.

The investigation is ongoing.