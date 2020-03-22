Total Florida COVID-19 cases climb to 1,007; 13 deaths

article

Florida's known COVID-19 coronavirus cases increased to 1,007 on Sunday and 13 people have died. DeSoto County received its first positive test result on Sunday.

The total cases include 937 cases confirmed in Florida residents, plus another 70 non-resident cases here.

Statewide, 11,270 people have been tested so far and 1,147 are still being monitored.

Bay Area by the numbers:

Citrus: 8

DeSoto: 1

Hardee: 0

Hernando: 5

Hillsborough: 58

Manatee: 13

Pasco: 11

Pinellas: 38

Polk: 11

Sarasota: 17



The largest concentration of cases remains in South Florida. Dade and Broward counties have 357 cases between the two of them.

Saturday, Pinellas County's beach closures went into effect, and the governor has now ordered all restaurants to close their dining rooms in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

