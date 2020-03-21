Total Florida COVID-19 cases now at 763; 12 deaths

Florida's known COVID-19 coronavirus cases increased by more than 100 on Saturday. As of Saturday evening's update from the state Department of Health, there are now 763 cases in the state, and 12 people have died.

The total cases include 706 cases confirmed in Florida residents, plus another 57 non-resident cases here.

Statewide, 9,338 people have been tested so far and 1,080 are still being monitored.

Bay Area by the numbers:

Citrus: 8

Hernando: 6

Pasco: 8

Hillsborough: 47

Pinellas: 29

Manatee: 13

Sarasota: 14

Polk: 10

Highlands: 0

Hardee & DeSoto: 0

The largest concentration of cases remains in South Florida. Dade and Broward counties have 293 cases between the two of them.

Saturday, Pinellas County's beach closures went into effect, and the governor has now ordered all restaurants to close their dining rooms in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

