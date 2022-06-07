Tougher regulations imposed on Pinellas County pet shops

Pinellas County commissioners decided Tuesday they would only impose tougher regulation on the county’s six pet shops when it comes to selling dogs, instead of a ban.

During Tuesday’s board of commissioners meeting leaders voted 6-1 against a ban but more oversight. There will also be a moratorium, preventing any new pet stores from selling dogs.

Leaders saw it as a compromise between pet store and animal rights activists, who fear retail stores that sell dogs source them from unethical puppy mills.

Pasco and Manatee counties recently banned the retail sale of dogs.

Pinellas commissioners shied away from a 100% ban because of a new state law that says a business can sue a local government if they make a rule that costs them profit.