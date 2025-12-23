Historic Wonder House offering holiday tours during the season in Polk County

The Brief The Wonder House in Bartow was originally built in the 1920s by visionary builder Conrad Schuck. The current owners, Drew Davis and Krislin Kreis, are restoring the home and offering limited historic tours by reservation. During the holiday season, The Wonder House opens its doors for special Christmas tours where visitors can explore three floors of the decorated house and learn about its history.



One of Florida's strangest and most beloved historic homes is in Polk County – and open for the holidays.

The backstory:

The Wonder House was built beginning in 1926 by Conrad Schuck, who was a Pittsburgh contractor who said he had only a short time to live despite living into his 90s. He constructed the home using concrete, steel rail reinforcements and stone from the property — all without traditional blueprints.

Over the decades, the home became a popular tourist stop, famous for its unusual architecture and ingenious gadgets and designs. Schuck opened the home for tours as early as 1934, and it remained a local attraction for decades.

After years of neglect and multiple owners, Bartow couple Drew Davis and Krislin Kreis purchased the house in 2015 and began a long restoration. They now live on the property and host historic tours by reservation on select weekends.

The Wonder House is still a private residence, so reservations and cash payment for tours are required in advance — no walk-ups.

What you can do:

During the holiday season, The Wonder House puts on a festive twist.

Guided Christmas tours wind through three floors of the home, where historic architecture meets cheerful holiday décor. Visitors hear stories of Schuck’s life, the house’s history, and its quirky features, all while seeing rooms dressed in seasonal lights and displays.

Tours are approximately 1.5 hours long and must be reserved online here. Proceeds help support ongoing restoration efforts.

What's next:

The Wonder House is approaching its 100th anniversary as it continues its transformation one room at a time.