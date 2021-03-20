TPD: 1 killed following altercation at Tampa hookah lounge 

One person was killed early Saturday morning after being shot outside the Flow Hookah Lounge located at 2313 Waters Ave. West in Tampa, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Police say an adult male was taken out of the lounge by security around 6 a.m. after an altercation inside the building.

The man got a gun from his vehicle and fired it, according to TPD. Police say security personnel returned fire, striking the man who was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

The shooting is under investigation.

