TPD: 1 shot, killed in Tampa

The Tampa Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was shot to death Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the area of 11 St. N. and Linebaugh Ave. shortly after 11:30 a.m. to investigate a shooting.

Responding officers say they discovered a man lying in the roadway suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Police administered first aid until Tampa Fire Rescue arrived.

The man was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact TPD at 813-231-6130 or text TIP411. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-8477.

