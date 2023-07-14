TPD detectives combating increase in luxury vehicle thefts

The Tampa Police Department says there's been an increasing trend of luxury vehicles being stolen after valet parking.

TPD is working on arresting the suspects in the thefts, but they also say businesses should be proactive about preventing them.

According to police, suspects have been seen on surveillance cameras targeting unattended valet stands at restaurants and hotels, taking the keys, and stealing the vehicle from the parked location.

Police warn businesses to always have someone monitoring valet stands. Courtesy: Tampa Police Department

There have been five similar thefts in Tampa with vehicles including a Land Rover, a Lamborghini, and a Mercedes-Benz according to investigators.

Police say they are currently working to locate and recover the cars.

To decrease the opportunity for theft, TPD says local businesses that offer valet services should ensure valet stands are never left unattended.

For customers who use valet, police say before leaving vehicles they should ask the valet service if the keys are stored in a secure area and if there is an additional attendant assigned to the stand that is not responsible for retrieving vehicles.

Detectives are asking for the public's help with the investigation. Anyone with information that could help identify suspects are asked to call Tampa PD at 813-231-6130 or submit tips via Crime Stoppers at 800-873-TIPS (8477) or Tip 411.