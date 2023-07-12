Tampa police hold first town hall style forum as part of crime-prevention efforts

Tampa police recently announced the expansion of the department’s community-oriented policing efforts.

They launched a new Town Hall Tuesday initiative to assist with crime prevention and build relationships with the community.

"This type of forum allows us to find out exactly what is going on, let the residents be heard, and then take those resources and put them where they need to be," Maj. Eric DeFelice said.

The first town hall was held in the Grant Park neighborhood. People spoke about blight, starting a new neighborhood watch and gun violence throughout the city.

Niki Carraway attended with her husband Willie Carraway in mind. Police say the 45-year-old was shot and killed last August while hanging with friends on North Nebraska Avenue in Tampa. So far, no arrests have been made in his death.

"Every day it's a struggle to get up and go and to know that the people who are responsible for taking my husband's life, they're out here walking free and enjoying their life," Niki Carraway said.

She says it’s pain she carries for every family in her city touched by gun violence, most recently for the family of 7-year-old Yitzian Torres Garcia. He was shot and killed by a stray bullet as an argument between two nearby groups resulted in gunfire during Fourth of July celebrations along the Courtney Campbell Causeway in Tampa.

"It's a terrible tragedy and everyone needs to know that the Tampa Police Department, along with everybody who is assisting us, and other agencies we're working tirelessly to bring those involved to justice," DeFelice said.

TPD says tonight’s event was the first of many that will happen in different parts of the city each time.