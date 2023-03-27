TPD: Man, teen arrested after opening fire on Tampa police

Two suspects are accused of shooting at Tampa police officers Sunday evening and fleeing on foot before being arrested.

According to the Tampa Police Department, two officers were on patrol around 5:15 p.m. when they heard gunshots near the Robles Park Apartments.

As officers approached a group, a suspect later identified as 20-year-old Jabari Murphy aimed a gun at the officers and ran away. That’s when investigators say a 15-year-old boy took aim at officers and fired before fleeing on foot.

Police say neither officer returned fire and quickly caught both suspects.

READ: Pinellas plastic surgeon charged with murder in connection to missing Largo lawyer

According to TPD, the officers, who were not injured, recovered both weapons used in the shooting - a revolver and a semi-automatic handgun.

"These officers were protecting a community and came under fire. This could have resulted in a very different and tragic outcome. I am extremely thankful that our officers were not injured," said Interim Chief Lee Bercaw. "I have already spoken with our State Attorney, Suzy Lopez, who has assured me her office will see these suspects prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. I, once again, appeal to every member of our community to help us keep guns out of the hands of those who should not have them, especially juveniles."

Murphy has been charged with aggravated assault, armed in the commission of a felony, and carrying a concealed weapon.

The teen has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault, armed in the commission of a felony, carrying a concealed weapon, and minor in possession of a weapon.

The shooting is under investigation.

