Tractor-trailer crashes into home on Maple Lane near E Sligh Ave., Hwy 301 in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. - A tractor-trailer crashed into a home in the 5900 block of Maple Lane in Tampa.
Hillsborough Fire Rescue said there was a person inside the house, but later reported no one was inside. No injuries were reported.
The crash happened near E Sligh Avenue and Highway 301.
The view from SkyFOX showed the tractor-trailer stopped on the yard after having apparently slid through a turn. The exact cause of the crash had not been determined.
The front right side of the home suffered damage.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.