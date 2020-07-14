Tractor-trailer crashes into home on Maple Lane near E Sligh Ave., Hwy 301 in Tampa

A tractor-trailer crashed into a home in the 5900 block of Maple Lane in Tampa.

Hillsborough Fire Rescue said there was a person inside the house, but later reported no one was inside. No injuries were reported.

The crash happened near E Sligh Avenue and Highway 301.

The view from SkyFOX showed the tractor-trailer stopped on the yard after having apparently slid through a turn. The exact cause of the crash had not been determined.

The front right side of the home suffered damage.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.