Traffic crash, shooting leads to 14-year-old’s death at Tampa apartment, deputies say

A vehicle struck and killed a teenager Sunday night, which occurred just after a shooting took place at a Tampa apartment complex, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said they arrived at The Place at Carrollwood, located at 4949 Marbrisa Drive, around 9:30 p.m.

They said the driver of the vehicle was likely involved in an altercation where shots were fired toward the driver, a woman in her early 20s. She was taken to the Citrus Park Emergency Room in critical condition.

The vehicle crashed into a 14-year-old, killing the teen. Neither the driver nor the shooting victim was identified.

"We are extremely saddened by the tragedy that resulted from a meaningless fight," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "A child is dead because of the irresponsible actions of adults who engaged in a verbal dispute and allowed it to escalate."

As of Monday morning, no arrests have been made, but the sheriff said detectives are continuing to interview witnesses.

Anyone with information is can contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.

