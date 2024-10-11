Trapped in Thonotosassa: Crews rescue 60 people, 12 pets from rising water in Pemberton Creek

Many residents in the Pemberton Creek neighborhood in Thonotosassa spent the day being rescued from their homes.

Rising water in Lake Thonotosassa, part of the Hillsborough River basin, inundated streets and cut off about 60 homes in the neighborhood.

Some homes look like islands and others have up to four feet of water in them.

Florida Fish and Wildlife officers went house to house by boat and all-terrain vehicles looking for residents who needed help getting to dry land.

Many people woke up this morning to find their homes surrounded by rising waters.

"There was two feet of water around the entire house," resident Cecil Woodside said. "That’s unbelievable."

The FWC crew wrapped up their wellness checks by early evening. They helped about 60 residents and 12 pets evacuate.

