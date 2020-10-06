Trappers busy after baby bat boom

As a wildlife trapper, life has gotten pretty busy for Dustin Hooper lately. The new crop of baby bats has arrived.

That’s a big problem if a colony is nesting in your house or apartment complex.

A few weeks ago, Hooper, who owns All Creatures Wildlife Control in Lakeland, worked on a heavily infected building in Bartow.

“Every bit of 2,000 bats," he recalled. “Two sides of the building, bats were just coming out.”

Under state law, trappers are allowed to put a net over the holes that bats use to get into a building. When the bats leave, the netting prevents them from getting get back in a again.

Hooper says frequently, that doesn’t solve the problem. He says the bats just fly over to the next closest building and make new nests there.

So, he says he has a better idea.

“Allow the trappers to capture the bats, re-locate them to the Green Swamp or outside the limits in the country,” Hooper said.

But Florida Fish and Wildlife that wouldn’t work for a number of different reasons, including the bats’ razor sharp homing instinct.

“You can take them to another place, but they’ll likely come back to that original location,” said FWC spokeswoman Carli Segelson.

Segelson also says if the bats are carrying rabies or another disease, they would spread it to the new location.

LINK: If you want more information about bats and how to get rid of them, visit myfwc.com/conservation/you-conserve/wildlife/bats/