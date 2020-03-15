Travelers at Tampa International Airport experience some relief after a busy travel day

TAMPA (FOX 13) - Customs lines at major airports across the country are seeing long lines due to new coronavirus health screenings for passengers returning from Europe, but at Tampa International Airport, operations are running smoothly. Meanwhile, some passengers flying in from major airports are still seeing some of the effects.

At Chicago's O'Hare International Airport, passengers could be seen in close quarters for hours waiting to undergo the new coronavirus health screenings.

"ORD is one of 13 US airports conducting enhanced #COVID19 screening of passengers arriving from Europe," O'Hare airport officials said in a tweet. "Customs processing is taking longer than usual."

Meanwhile, other US airports are nearly empty with some passengers choosing to cancel their travel plans amid growing concern over the coronavirus.

"There were not many people on the plane to New York," Sarasota resident Christina Via-Reque said.

Via-Reque was initially hesitant to travel.

"I was kind of ready to come home I was actually trying to leave there a little earlier. I was just getting a little nervous that we weren't going to be able to come back and I actually rented a car just in case the flight got canceled," Via-Reque said.

Other passengers like Via-Reque flying into Tampa International are feeling the same concerns.

"I feel for all the people impacted by the disease and all the people who are in the travel industry and the little guys and the baggage handlers," Paul May, who flew in from Chicago, said.

May is in Florida for the next few days. He's hoping his flight back to Chicago isn't impacted.

"If we shut down everything and everyone stays home or stays here in Florida we're going to kill this virus," May said.