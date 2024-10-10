Expand / Collapse search
Watch: 15 rescued after tree crashed into Tampa home during Hurricane Milton

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  October 10, 2024 7:31am EDT
Tampa
FOX 13 News

TPD rescues 15 people during Hurricane Milton

Officers from the Tampa Police Department say they rescued 15 people after a tree crashed into a home during Hurricane Milton.

TAMPA, Fla. - During Hurricane Milton, the Tampa Police Department says a tree crashed into a Tampa home and officers responded to help the people stuck inside as soon as there was a break in storm bands.

According to TPD, police received a 911 call Wednesday after a tree fell on a single-story home in the 1700 block of E. Wood Street, which is just south of Busch Boulevard. Officers say there were 15 people in the home, including multiple children.

Officials say some officers were taking shelter less than two miles away when they got the call.

READ: Florida Power Outages: Hurricane Milton knocks out power to millions

Once there was a break in storm bands, police arrived and were able to get all the people stuck in the home out safely. They were taken to the nearest shelter.

The police department says one officer made sure the main power to the home was turned off before leaving.

"Every member of this department is committed to the safety of our community," said Chief Lee Bercaw. "The swift actions taken by these officers during a break in the storm bands provided this family with a sense of safety in a time of fear and uncertainty."

