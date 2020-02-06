Tree falls on Pasco mobile home, injures elderly woman

article

An elderly woman was injured after a large oak tree fell on her mobile home Thursday afternoon, according to Pasco County Fire Rescue.

It happened at the Tall Pines Mobile Home Park in Spring Hill on Highway 41 just south of County Line Road.

According to firefighters, the woman was sitting in a chair when the oak tree fell onto her home and trapped her underneath.

Firefighters freed the woman using a large airbag to lift the tree off of her.

This PCFR photo shows the tools firefighters used to rescue the woman.

She was taken a local trauma center via Bayflight. Firefighters did not release her name.

A dog was also rescued from the home.