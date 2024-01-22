Trial for man accused of stabbing Lakeland commissioner, husband to death begins

The murder trial has begun for a man accused of killing a former Lakeland city commissioner and her husband.

The crime happened more than three years ago at the victims' home on Lake Morton.

The state claimed Marcelle Waldon stole, terrorized and then killed the couple to get away with his crimes. Waldon's defense argued the state can't prove the defendant orchestrated and committed the murders.

Mark Levine, the assistant state attorney on this case, painted the picture of a normal morning for Edith and David Henderson on November 10, 2020, that turned violent and gruesome at the hands of Waldon.

"He would shatter and take their lives leaving them butchered in their own house lying in pools of blood after he was done slicing and dicing and stabbing them over 23 times," said Levine.

Levine said Waldon was homeless but would frequent Lake Morton. He scoped out the Henderson's home, entered through an open side door, and held the husband and wife at gun and knife point.

After stabbing and killing David in the closet, the state claims he forced Edith to write two $5,000 checks to himself and then stabbed her to death on her own bed.

"This man is taking photographs of the crime scene and victims tied up," said Levine. "For 12 minutes, he's documenting what he's doing. Why? Who cares, but it's not a good reason."

According to Levine, Waldon stole jewelry, bank cards, and David's Audi, which he later doused in gasoline and lit on fire to burn the evidence. He also allegedly turned on all the gas burners in the house, so it would explode.

"Every step he took after that was designed to try to cover up the crimes he committed by himself," Levine said. "Getting rid of evidence and destroying evidence."

In a less than five-minute opening argument, Waldon's defense attorney, Debra Tuomey, countered by saying Waldon is a simple man and not the criminal mastermind the state makes him out to be.

"I submit to you that the state of Florida will not be able to meet its burden beyond and to its exclusion beyond and to every reasonable doubt," said Tuomey.

Walden is facing nearly a dozen charges, including first-degree murder, kidnapping and attempted arson. Waldon could face the death penalty if convicted.