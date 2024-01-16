Trial for man accused of killing former Lakeland commissioner and husband moves forward with jury selection

A man accused of stabbing a former Lakeland commissioner and her husband to death is headed to trial three years after the double murder.

Attorneys will meet at the Polk County Courthouse for jury selection on Tuesday.

Marcelle Waldon is charged with killing former Lakeland commissioner Edith Yates Henderson and her husband David Henderson on November 10, 2020, at their Lake Morton home.

Investigators with the Lakeland Police Department said they think Waldon had been watching the couple’s home before he walked in through an unlocked door that morning.

Edith Yates Henderson and her husband David Henderson. Image is courtesy of the Ledger.

They say he entered the home after David Henderson had stepped out to pick up breakfast, leaving Edith Yates Henderson alone.

Once inside the home, police say he held Edith Yates Henderson at gunpoint and forced her to write two $5,000 checks to him before stabbing her to death.

Exterior of the home where police say a former Lakeland commissioner and her husband were murdered.

According to LPD, her husband met the same fate when he returned home.

Investigators say they believe Walden tried to burn the evidence by turning on gas appliances in the home before driving away in the victims' vehicle.

Investigators said a source called police and led them to Waldon, who had been staying at the Relax Inn in Lakeland.

Police say Waldon was staying at the Relax Inn when he was arrested. Expand

Another suspect was arrested later that month trying to pawn jewelry that was confirmed to be taken from the home.

Suspect, Jarvis Collins, 37, told investigators that Waldon had given him the jewelry.

Police say they found no connection between the suspects and the victims, and believe the attack was random.

The State Attorney’s Office is seeking the death penalty.