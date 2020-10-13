Troopers find possible suspect vehicle involved in hit-and-run that killed Bradenton woman

A day after a Bradenton woman died following a hit-and-run crash, troopers say they believe they've found the pickup truck involved in the deadly crash.

On Tuesday morning, troopers said a tip led them to the Ford pickup truck. It was located at 3608 16th Street West and matches the suspect vehicle description, and also has damage consistent to being involved in Monday's crash.

PREVIOUS: Search for driver underway after Bradenton woman killed by pickup truck

The crash occurred on U.S. Highway 41 near Bayshore Gardens Parkway.

Troopers said the female pedestrian was crossing the six-lane road when she was struck and killed. Surveillance footage showed a Ford F-150 or F-250 pickup leaving the scene.

Advertisement

No potential driver has been identified. The vehicle located Tuesday was impounded and undergoing forensics testing.

Anyone with information is asked to call FHP at 239-938-1800.