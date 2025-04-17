Troopers find SUV involved in deadly hit-and-run: FHP
SPRING HILL, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol says troopers have found the SUV involved in a hit-and-run that killed a man in Hernando County earlier this week.
The backstory:
According to FHP, a 45-year-old Brooksville man was walking across Wiscon Rd. at the intersection with California St. around 4:20 a.m. Tuesday when a Dodge Durango hit him, killing him at the scene.
Troopers say the driver of the Durango took off and has not been caught.
Investigators found the SUV parked outside McDonald's off Cortez Blvd. on Wednesday, but no one was inside the Durango, according to FHP.
Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on the hit-and-run is urged to call *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Florida Highway Patrol.
