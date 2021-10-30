Troopers locate, arrest missing Gibsonton man on murder charges

article

After being reported missing, Miguel Hernandez, 45, of Gibsonton, was arrested Friday morning on I-10 in connection with a South Florida homicide.

A trooper spotted Hernandez running eastbound in the westbound lane of I-10 in Columbia County around 6:30 a.m. near a mini-Cooper with its hazard lights on.

The trooper says Hernandez was acting erratically as he approached to see what was going on.

After running a check on Hernandez’s driver’s license and the tag on the car, the trooper discovered there was a warrant out for his arrest in regards to a recent murder in Miami-Dade County.

READ Florida social media star arrested; Tells troopers he’s 'young, makes a lot of money and can do what he wants'

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office listed Hernandez as a missing person Friday morning saying he made threats of violence and self-harm, but retracted it after learning he was arrested.

Hernandez is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder.

Advertisement

UPDATES: Get news alerts and updates in the free FOX 13 News app