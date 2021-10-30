Troopers locate, arrest missing Gibsonton man on murder charges
LAKE CITY, Fla. - After being reported missing, Miguel Hernandez, 45, of Gibsonton, was arrested Friday morning on I-10 in connection with a South Florida homicide.
A trooper spotted Hernandez running eastbound in the westbound lane of I-10 in Columbia County around 6:30 a.m. near a mini-Cooper with its hazard lights on.
The trooper says Hernandez was acting erratically as he approached to see what was going on.
After running a check on Hernandez’s driver’s license and the tag on the car, the trooper discovered there was a warrant out for his arrest in regards to a recent murder in Miami-Dade County.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office listed Hernandez as a missing person Friday morning saying he made threats of violence and self-harm, but retracted it after learning he was arrested.
Hernandez is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder.
