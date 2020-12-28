Troopers search for driver who fled after crashing into Pasco home, injuring 2 residents

article

Florida Highway Patrol troopers are trying to track down the driver who crashed into a Pasco County home and fled. They said two occupants inside the house were seriously injured.

According to troopers, the vehicle was heading north on Pleasure Drive approaching the Darlington Road intersection. They said the unidentified driver didn’t stop at the stop sign.

The vehicle continued traveling north and the driver tried to make a left turn onto Darlington Road. However, instead, the vehicle entered the north shoulder and crashed into the east wall of the home, located at 4144 Darlington Road.

Troopers said the driver fled on foot and has not been located.

Photo provided by Florida Highway Patrol

A 33-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman inside the home had serious injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital.

Anyone with information on the driver’s identity is asked to call FHP by calling 813-558-1800 or call Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-8477.

