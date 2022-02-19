Troopers searching for 3 men who attacked driver following minor car crash in Pasco County

The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for three men they say attacked a driver on Monday afternoon following a minor vehicle crash along State Road 54 in Pasco County.

Troopers say a vehicle described as a red sedan was traveling eastbound in the center lane of State Road 54 approaching Hospital Boulevard around 2:20 p.m. A 45-year-old man from New Port Richey was traveling directly ahead of the sedan when it accelerated, passed him and stopped abruptly in front of him causing to hit the vehicle, according to FHP.

After the minor collision, troopers say the driver of the red sedan and his two passengers got out of the car, punched and kicked the 45-year-old man in the middle of the highway and fled the scene.

The trio is described as three Black men with black t-shirts and short hair.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the FHP by calling *FHP or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.