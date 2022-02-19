Expand / Collapse search

Troopers searching for vehicle that hit, killed Sarasota bicyclist

By FOX 13 News Staff
News
SARASOTA, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a vehicle that was involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash Friday night. 

It happened at University Parkway and Tuttle Avenue in North Sarasota around 8:20 p.m.

Troopers say an unknown vehicle was traveling west in the center lane of University Parkway when it hit a 65-year-old Sarasota man riding a bicycle across the road. 

The 65-year-old man died at the scene and the vehicle fled. 

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to contact FHP or Crime Stoppers. 

The crash is under investigation. 