Troopers searching for vehicle that hit, killed Sarasota bicyclist

The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a vehicle that was involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash Friday night.

It happened at University Parkway and Tuttle Avenue in North Sarasota around 8:20 p.m.

Troopers say an unknown vehicle was traveling west in the center lane of University Parkway when it hit a 65-year-old Sarasota man riding a bicycle across the road.

The 65-year-old man died at the scene and the vehicle fled.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to contact FHP or Crime Stoppers.

The crash is under investigation.