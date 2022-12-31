Troopers searching for truck involved in fatal Hillsborough County crash

article

A Riverview man lost his life Friday afternoon after crashing into a truck that drove off, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say a 36-year-old Riverview man was riding a motorcycle westbound on Causeway Boulevard at a high rate of speed, east of South 86th Street around 2:40 p.m. when he tried to pass a truck and crashed into the back of it.

According to FHP, the motorcyclist was thrown from the bike and the truck took off.

The Riverview man was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Troopers are searching for a black 2009-2018 model Dodge Ram 1500 that was last seen traveling westbound on Causeway Boulevard from 78th Street.

Anyone with information on this case, is asked to call FHP at 813-558-1800 or *FHP.