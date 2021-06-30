Tropical disturbance ‘something to watch’ as it makes its way through Atlantic to Caribbean islands

article

Forecasters are keeping an eye on an area of low pressure that could become a tropical depression in the next few days.

The tropical wave is located halfway between the coast of Africa and the Windward Islands. It has a 50% chance of developing in the next two days and a 70% chance of development in the next five days, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Two reliable computer models have opposite forecasts, says FOX 13’s meteorologist Dave Osterberg, but there is a high chance it could develop into at least a tropical depression.

"I’ve got two very reliable computer models saying two completely different things," he said Wednesday morning. "One saying it doesn’t make it past the eastern Caribbean. It falls apart, which climatologically speaking, is what typically happens this early in the hurricane season. Now there is another one, a reliable model, that keeps it holding together and starts that trek toward the north and the west from there."

As of Wednesday morning, the system is moving west-northwestward about 20 mph

"If you look at the satellite presentation, it’s already got a spin to it," Osterberg said. "You would’ve thought that with four named storms before June finishes, we’d be done for a while, right. That disturbance is what I’m trying to tell you is something to watch over the next several days."

Another system, approximately 200 miles east of the Lesser Antilles has a 10% chance of significant development, "which is probably going to fall apart," Osterberg said.

"The hurricane season is just moving forward," he said. "It’s continuing to stay active."

The next name on the Atlantic hurricane season list is Elsa. Tropical Storm Danny formed this week, but downgraded after making landfall Monday in South Carolina.