Tropical Storm Claudette forms, battering northern Gulf with flooding rain

Tropical Storm Claudette formed in the Gulf early Saturday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The system, formerly known as Potential Tropical Cyclone 3, had been battling wind shear which was working against the storm’s ability to strengthen.

Saturday morning, the National Hurricane Center identified a ‘well-defined center’ of circulation. Top winds are currently at 45 mph and Claudette is moving NNE at 12 mph.

Because the storm remains sheared and disorganized, most of the wind and tropical activity is occurring on the eastern side of the storm.

Claudette is expected to quickly weaken this weekend, turning northeast, then east northeast over the next couple of days as it takes the slug of tropical moisture towards the Carolinas.

There’s a chance the storm could re-intensify as it merges into the Atlantic early next week.

Claudette is expected to produce torrential rainfall and a flash flooding threat for the northern Gulf and along its path across portions of the Southeast.

Some remnant moisture from the system could increase rain chances for the Tampa Bay area early next week.

