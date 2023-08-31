Tropical Storm Jose forms in Atlantic Ocean

A day after Hurricane Idalia made landfall in Florida’s Big Bend Area as a major Category 3 storm another tropical storm has formed in the Atlantic Ocean.

Tropical Storm Jose developed early Thursday morning.

Tropical Storm Jose formed early Thursday morning.

At 5 a.m. it was located at 28.8 degrees longitude and 52.2 degrees latitude. It has maximum sustained winds of 40 miles an hour and was moving north at five miles per hour.

Computer models show Tropical Storm Jose staying out over open waters.

According to the National Hurricane Center the storm is expected to be downgraded to a tropical depression by Friday afternoon and will dissipate within three days.