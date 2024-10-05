Tropical Storm Milton: Will the storm strengthen and hit the Tampa Bay Area?

Tropical Storm Milton has the potential to form into a dangerous hurricane that could strike the west coast of Florida during the workweek with damaging winds, life-threatening storm surge and torrential rain.

Milton is expected to rapidly intensify into a hurricane by Monday and reach Florida on Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center. The National Hurricane Center is now forecasting that Milton will make landfall around the Tampa Bay Area at or near major hurricane strength.

The National Weather Service says hurricanes reaching Category 3 and higher are considered major hurricanes because of their potential for significant loss of life and damage.

According to FOX 13 News Meteorologist Nash Rhodes, it is still too early to predict the exact track of Milton.

When will the Bay Area get rain?

Hurricane and Storm Surge watches will likely be required for portions of Florida on Sunday.

Well before the storm actually makes landfall, waves of heavy rain are forecast beginning Sunday in Central and South Florida. According to the NHC, heavy rainfall more directly related to the system is expected later Tuesday through Wednesday.

How much rain will we get?

There is an increasing risk of life-threatening storm surge and wind impacts for portions of the west coast of the Florida Peninsula beginning late Tuesday or Wednesday.

The NHC says rainfall amounts of 5 to 8 inches, with localized totals up to 12 inches, are expected across portions of the Florida Peninsula and the Keys through Wednesday night.

There will be the risk of flash, urban, and areal flooding, along with minor to moderate river flooding.

Sandbag sites

Several sandbag locations have opened across the Bay Area ahead of the storm. For more information, click here.

How should you prepare for the storm?

Rhodes says now is the time to check what evacuation zone you're in. Click here to find your evacuation zone.

Floridians on the west coast should also make sure they have:

Water

Food

First aid kit

Radio

Flashlight

Batteries

Prescriptions and baby needs

Important documents and personal items

Tool kit

Toiletries

Clothes

Pet supplies

Cash

