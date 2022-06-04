Tropical Storm Warnings dropped for Bay Area as system brings flooding rain to South Florida

Potential Tropical Cyclone One had a high chance of developing into something stronger as it rolled off the coast of Mexico but it did not materialize into a named system by Saturday morning as it bared down on South Florida with flooding rain.

FOX 13 Meteorologist Tony Sadiku says even though the system had near tropical-storm-force winds, it never had a good, closed, low-level center. It had a tough time trying to form as it battled upper-level wind shear and dry air.

As of Saturday morning, it was moving northeast at about 18 miles per hour. Tropical storm warnings were discontinued for Florida’s West Coast, north of Bonita Beach as of 8 a.m.

As the storm continues to make its way east across the southern portion of the state, Sadiku says it will dump copious amounts of rain in South Florida. He says it has already dropped ten inches of rain and has caused significant flooding problems. Sadiku says flooding rain has been the main feature of this system.

The Bay Area has not seen much from this system and Sadiku doesn’t expect much rain in the area as it moves across the state.

Over the next few hours, Sadiku says it is important to watch the center of the storm as it moves east and off the coast of Florida taking all the rain with it.

On the backside of the storm, we can expect to see cloudy skies and scattered, light showers across the Bay Area with clear skies by Saturday evening.

It may still develop into a tropical cyclone after it clears the state and taps into some warmer ocean temperatures in the Atlantic. If it does develop into a tropical storm, it will be called Alex.

