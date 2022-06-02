Invest 91L timing, impact: Heavy rain expected around Tampa Bay starting late Friday

One day into the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane season, Floridians in the Tampa Bay Area are already preparing for a tropical system to dump heavy rains and possibly cause localized flooding.

In general, residents from Sarasota and Highlands counties to Hillsborough and Polk counties will see most of the rain and some gusty winds beginning late Friday into Saturday.

FOX 13 Meteorologist Jim Weber says there’s a 90% chance for the tropical disturbance, Invest 91L, to turn into a tropical depression or storm.

If the disturbance becomes a tropical storm, it will be called Alex, the first name on this season’s list from the World Meteorological Organization.

The path and strength of the disturbance is still uncertain, but those near the I-4 corridor from Tampa to Orlando should follow weather reports beginning Thursday evening.

Timing – South Florida:

Timing for the Tampa Bay Area is still uncertain as the disorganized system makes its way across the Caribbean, but it appears most of the heavy rain will stay south of the I-4 corridor.

In South Florida, Tropical rains are predicted to arrive Thursday night ahead of the system, and heavier rain is predicted on Friday starting around 10 a.m.

South Florida grounds are already saturated from days of heavy rain, so flooding is possible. Check myfoxhurricane.com for flood alerts issued by the National Weather Service.

Wind gusts of 40-plus miles per hour are also likely. Some fast-developing tornadoes could occur as well. Winds might still be gusty in South Florida on Saturday, but rain may not be as heavy.

Timing – Tampa Bay:

Around Tampa Bay, pockets of heavy rain are expected Friday starting around dinnertime, with the chance for localized flooding along the coast of Sarasota, Manatee, and Pinellas counties, and in low-lying areas later Friday into early Saturday morning.

As of Thursday evening, models showed the system staying well to the south of upper Hillsborough and counties northward.

Rain chances across the Bay Area Saturday were 60%, however, storms will be scattered. The chance for rain drops to 30% by Sunday.

The National Hurricane Center will issue Tropical Storm Watches or Warnings if the disturbance strengthens or its track moves.