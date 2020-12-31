Tropicana Field COVID-19 testing site closes early due to high demand

article

Officials in charge of COVID-19 testing at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg were forced to close early New Year's Eve due to high demand.

The Florida Department of Health reported a record-high number of cases, with an 11.5% positivity rate, on the same day as more people fall ill after holiday travel and what experts call COVID fatigue, or a general relaxing of social measures like wearing face coverings and physical distancing.

At 2:15 p.m. Thursday, officials at the Trop said the line of cars waiting for tests was so long, no additional cars would be accepted.

Tests were still being administered at two Community Health Centers of Pinellas locations, 707 East Druid Road, Clearwater and 7550 43rd Street North, Pinellas Park, as well as some pharmacies and urgent care facilities. More information is available at https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/testing/.

Many sites will be closed New Year's Day, Friday, January 1, 2021.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

