Trump says he pulled the plug on Chronister after Hillsborough sheriff announced DEA nomination withdrawal

Chad Chronister, Donald Trump’s pick to run the Drug Enforcement Administration, has withdrawn his name from consideration for the job, becoming the second person selected by the president-elect to bow out quickly after being selected for a position requiring Senate confirmation. Trump says he pulled the plug.

The sheriff of Hillsborough County said Tuesday in a post on X that he was backing away from the opportunity, which he called "the honor of a lifetime."

"Over the past several days, as the gravity of this very important responsibility set in, I’ve concluded that I must respectfully withdraw from consideration," Chronister wrote. He did not elaborate.

On Wednesday, Trump claimed he was the one who made the call.

"He didn’t pull out, I pulled him out, because I did not like what he said to my pastors and other supporters," Trump wrote on Truth Social, his social media website.

Chronister had faced backlash from some conservatives, who raised concerns over his actions during the COVID-19 pandemic and his saying that his office "does not engage in federal immigration enforcement activities."

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Former DEA intelligence analyst praises Chronister’s nomination to head agency, warns of possible weakness

In March 2020, Chronister arrested the pastor of a megachurch who held services with hundreds of people and violated a safer-at-home order in place aimed at limiting the spread of the coronavirus.

"Shame on this pastor, their legal staff and the leaders of this staff for forcing us to do our job. That’s not what we wanted to do during a declared state of emergency," Chronister said at the time. "We are hopeful that this will be a wakeup call."

U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky, was among those airing public complaints, saying Chronister should be "disqualified" for the arrest.

READ: Trump considering nominating Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for defense secretary: WSJ report

Others flagged comments Chronister made in a video about Florida’s immigration laws that he released in 2023 that circulated again online after Trump named him last weekend.

In the video, Chronister praised the "rich diversity" of his community and called it "a place where people from all walks of life come together."

He said it was important to note his office "does not engage in federal immigration enforcement activities. We do not target individuals based on their immigration status. That’s the authority of federal agencies."

Trump has made a sweeping crackdown on immigration a central focus of his campaign and his aims for his coming administration.

Matt Gaetz, Trump’s first pick to serve as attorney general, also withdrew his name for a post in the incoming administration. Gaetz dropped out after scrutiny over a federal sex trafficking investigation that cast doubt on his ability to be confirmed as the nation’s chief federal law enforcement officer.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: