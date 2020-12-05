Trump to hold rally in Georgia on Saturday night

President Donald Trump is holding a rally in Valdosta, Georgia, on Saturday night.

Officially, the rally is to show support for Georgia Republican Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue. They are facing Democrats Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock.

The election will decide which party controls the Senate. Currently, there are 48 Democrats and 50 Republicans in the Senate. If Ossoff and Warnock are elected, there will be 50 Democrats and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris will be the tie-breaking vote.

Trump has said repeatedly that he believes that he really won Georgia, and has repeatedly attacked Republican leaders of that state, including Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

Some Republican leaders in Georgia and elsewhere are concerned that if Trump continues the drumbeat of claims that elections are unreliable, some voters will decide to sit out the January 5th election.

Others have spoken out about how Trump's repeated claims of cheating have led some to threaten election officials and workers. On Tuesday, Georgia Voting Systems Manager Gabriel Sterling,who is a Republican, demanded that Trump stop his attacks on election integrity.

Advertisement

“Mr. President, you have not condemned these actions or this language. Senators, you have not condemned this language or these actions,” Sterling said, visibly angry. “This has to stop. We need you to step up, and if you’re going to take a position of leadership, show some.”

Attorney General William Barr said Tuesday the Justice Department has not uncovered evidence of widespread voter fraud that would change the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.



