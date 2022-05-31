Two 17-year-olds killed after car crashes, submerges in Pasco County retention pond

Two Wesley Chapel teens passed away after a deadly crash that landed their vehicle in a retention pond.

The crash occurred Monday around 10:30 p.m. Florida Highway Patrol troopers said a 17-year-old boy was driving a 2003 Toyota Sequoia, heading north on Estancia Boulevard approaching the San Romano Drive intersection. A 17-year-old girl was a passenger.

Troopers said "for unknown reasons" the driver lost control and entered the west shoulder. Then, the Toyota ended up in a retention pond and submerged completely.

The Pasco Sheriff's Office dive team located the vehicle "several hours later," officials said. Both teens were found dead.

Troopers did not publicly identify the teens.