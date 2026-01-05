Two arrested in armed robbery at Latin grocery store in Bradenton: Deputies

The Brief Two men were arrested after an armed robbery at a grocery store on Sunday, according to deputies. Detectives said the incident happened at the Tienda Latina, a Latin grocery store located at 1239 60th Avenue West in Bradenton. During the robbery, investigators said one round was fired into the ceiling of the store.



Two men were arrested after an armed robbery at a Latin grocery store in Bradenton on Sunday, according to deputies.

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office said Juan Falcon, 32, and Alexander Turner, 38, are both accused in the armed robbery and were each charged.

What we know:

Detectives said the incident happened at around 8 p.m. when two masked men armed with hand guns went into the Tienda Latina, a Latin grocery store located at 1239 60th Avenue West in Bradenton. Officials said the pair demanded cash.

Pictured: Juan Falcon (left) and Alexander Turner (right). Courtesy: Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

During the robbery, investigators said one round was fired into the ceiling of the store. The suspects also took cash from the register and drove off from the scene in an older model gray sedan, according to authorities.

Dig deeper:

After gathering information from witnesses in the surrounding plaza, detectives said they found a vehicle matching the description just a few blocks away with the suspects inside. Deputies said they obtained a search warrant for the vehicle and recovered multiple items, including two guns.

The investigation remains ongoing, MCSO said.