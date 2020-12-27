Two cars collide, two drivers airlifted

Two vehicles collided early Sunday morning when the left front tire of one of the vehicles blew out, causing the driver to lose control, says the Florida Highway Patrol.

The collision occured as both vehicles were heading south on SR-93 in Pasco County just after 2:00am.

FHP says the vehicle with the blow out crossed the southbound lanes and hit the guardrail.

That vehicle then bounced off the guardrail and into the path of the other vehicle.

Troopers say both drivers were airlifted to an area hospital.

We'll update this story as more details are released.