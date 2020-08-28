Two dead after small plane crash in South Florida

article

Two people are dead after a small plane crashed into a Florida parking lot, officials said.

Aerials shows a twin-engine aero commander and its debris sitting in the empty lot at Pembroke Park Self Storage, located at 3150 West Pembroke Road in Pembroke Park.

WSVN reports there were only two people on the aircraft, and neither survived. It supposedly struck a building on the way down.

Their identities have not been released. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

It's unclear where the plan departed or where it was heading, but the storage facility is roughly five miles east of the North Perry Airport.

