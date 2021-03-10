Two dead following semi-truck crash in Winter Haven
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - Polk County deputies say a deadly crash involving a semi-truck and one vehicle occurred Wednesday morning on U.S. Highway 27.
They said two people who were inside the vehicle have since passed away following the crash, which occurred just south of the intersection of Cypress Gardens Boulevard in Winter Haven.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
The southbound lanes of U.S. 27 are closed until further notice, deputies say.