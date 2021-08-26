Two dead in Largo crash, police say

Largo police are investigating a crash that killed two people on Monday.

On Thursday morning, they said the driver of a black Dodge Charger lost control of their vehicle "due to the wet ground" on Monday around 10:14 a.m. The driver was heading north on Keene Road near Rosery Road.

The Charger slid into southbound traffic, police said, and struck a Jeep Wrangler head-on.

Police said the driver of the Charger, along with the Jeep's only two occupants were taken to a local hospital. The driver of the Charger and the passenger inside the Jeep both passed away.

Police have not publicly identified those involved in the crash. The driver of the Jeep is in serious condition as of Thursday.

They said alcohol does not appear to be a factor, and police said they are continuing to investigate the crash.