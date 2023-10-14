Two killed in four-vehicle crash on US-41, police say

article

On Friday night, two people were killed in a four-vehicle crash in Hillsborough County, according to authorities.

The crash occurred around 6 p.m. on US-41, just south of Grand Villa Drive.

Police say a driver in a Honda CRV and a driver in a Ford F250 were traveling next to each other, heading northbound on US-41.

When the driver of the Honda attempted to switch lanes, they collided with the Ford F250, police said.

As a result, police say the Honda rotated across the median and collided with a pickup truck.

The pickup truck then struck another car as a result of the collision.

Police say the driver of the CRV and their passenger passed away due to their injuries.

The driver of the F250 and pickup truck were uninjured.