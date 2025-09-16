Two men dead after Wimauma shooting stemming from argument: Deputies

The Brief A double homicide investigation is underway in Wimauma, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. Detectives said they believe two men got into an argument and exchanged gunfire.



A double homicide investigation is underway in Wimauma, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

Deputies said two people were shot and killed just after 6:15 p.m. Tuesday. HCSO received a 911 call about the shooting, which happened in the 3300 block of Willow Road.

Pictured: Shooting scene in Wimauma.

Detectives said they believe two men got into an argument and exchanged gunfire. Both were injured and taken to the hospital, but they later died from their injuries, according to authorities.

The investigation remains active.

What they're saying:

"This tragic event reminds us that disputes can escalate quickly with deadly consequences," said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister. "This type of violence on our streets puts innocent lives at risk and will not be tolerated."