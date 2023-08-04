Two women charged after fatal Pinellas Park hit-and-run, police say

article

Two woman were charged in connection to a fatal hit-and-run that happened in Pinellas Park last week, according to police.

Pinellas police say they arrested 24-year-old Nicole Ventura who was a passenger in a car suspected of hitting and killing William Rothey.

Around 3 a.m. on July 29, Rothey was killed on 66th Street, according to officials.

Ventura was charged after investigators discovered she tampered with evidence and failed to call 911 or help Rothey after the crash.

Police say Ventura fled the scene with her co-defendant, Anaya Millan. She helped Millan get rid of the car that was used in the hit-and-run by dropping it off at a local establishment, according to officials.

Investigators say that Ventura was questioned by investigators and provided a statement before the arrest.

The investigation revealed that Ventura used her own car to drive Millan after the hit-and-run.

Police say despite being provided with court information to attend a hearing, Ventura failed to appear.

Millan was charged with leaving the scene of an accident with death. Ventura was charged with accessory after the fact tampering with evidence.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.