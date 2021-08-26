One dead, another injured in Polk County shooting

article

One person was killed and another was injured during a shooting near Lake Blue Park in Polk County.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office says the shooting happened at 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

The victims were discovered on Lake Blue Drive near Lake Blue Park in the Inwood neighborhood. The condition of the second victim was not released.

Investigators are on the scene. Deputies said additional details would be released as they become available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.