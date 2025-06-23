U.S. bombs Iran: What we know about CENTCOM's role

The Brief The U.S. military carried out strikes on three nuclear sites in Iran over the weekend. Officials say U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa played a major role. If there's additional military action in the Middle East, CENTCOM will likely continue to have significant involvement.



Military officials are shedding light on the role of U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa as the military carried out this weekend's bombing of three nuclear sites in Iran.

Operation Midnight Hammer

The backstory:

The strikes carried out by American troops, dubbed Operation Midnight Hammer, came as the conflict between Israel and Iran continued to escalate in recent weeks.

President Donald Trump, U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine have called the strikes a success, with Trump promising additional strikes if Iran retaliates.

Israel-Iran war: Trump talks regime change in Iran after US strikes

What is CENTCOM?

CENTCOM was established on Jan. 1, 1983, and oversees military operations in the Middle East.

PREVIOUS: 40 years of CENTCOM: How MacDill's Central Command helped put Tampa on the map

CENTCOM's role in operation

What they're saying:

At a news conference at the Pentagon on Sunday, Caine outlined the mission, including how generals commanded the precision strikes from CENTCOM headquarters at MacDill.

"Last night on the president's orders, U.S. Central Command, under the command of General Erik Kurilla, executed Operation Midnight Hammer, a deliberate and precise strike against three Iranian nuclear facilities," Caine said. "This was a complex and high-risk mission carried out with exceptional skill and discipline by our joint force. I want to thank every service member, planner, operator that made this mission possible. Their actions reflect the highest standards of the United States Armed Forces."

Pictured: U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM)

Dig deeper:

General Kurilla is a four-star Army general, and has been commander of CENTCOM since April 2022. He traveled to Israel in February to meet with the chief of the Israeli Defense Force and others to discuss how both countries’ militaries could work more closely.

The 18-hour flight into Iranian airspace required several refuelings, but it's not clear whether any of MacDill's refueling planes were used for the trip.

What's next:

It's also unclear if, or when, the U.S. could take more military action in the Middle East. It's likely CENTCOM will continue playing a major role if that happens.

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: This story was written with information from U.S. military officials, along with previous FOX 13 News and FOX News Digital reports.

Press play below to watch FOX 13 News

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: