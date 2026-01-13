U.S. Coast Guard searching for missing fisherman over 80 miles west of Anclote
ANCLOTE, Fla. - The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a missing fisherman who was last seen on Friday around 10 p.m. about 82 miles west of Anclote.
Robert Luka, 44, left the Port of Hudson at around 2 p.m. on a commercial fishing boat. The Pasco Sheriff's Office says he stopped in the area of 124th St. Ct. W, Cortez in Manatee County, before heading further offshore.
Courtesy: U.S. Coast Guard.
Deputies say Luca was last seen wearing a colorful T-shirt and shorts.
U.S. Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg, the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Miami and two other crews are also helping with the search.
What you can do:
If you have any information about the missing boater, you can call Sector #StPete @ 866-881-1392 #SAR.
You can also call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7, or report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the U.S. Coast Guard.