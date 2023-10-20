3 arrested in narcotics bust in Citrus County after SWAT search of Beverly Hills home

article

Three people were arrested after the Citrus County Sheriff's Office found methamphetamine, fentanyl, ammunition, and drug paraphernalia in a Beverly Hills home.

According to CCSO, their SWAT team and the Tactical Impact Unit (TIU) served a search warrant at a home on South Harrison Street in Beverly Hills.

As a result of the warrant, the sheriff's office arrested Jose Valentine Alamo Jr., 29, James Ray Forrest, 37, and Brandi-Lyn Bracken, 34.

CCSO's TIU received information that Alamo had been selling illegal narcotics within the county, and the early morning search of the home yielded multiple baggies of methamphetamine, fentanyl, ammunition, and drug paraphernalia.

"Thanks to the efforts of our Tactical Impact Unit and SWAT team, three drug offenders have been removed from our streets," said Sheriff Prendergast. "This type of illegal activity puts everyone in danger and will never have a favorable outcome. Drug dealers have no place in Citrus County, and we will continue to fight illicit drug activity in our community at every given opportunity."

According to CCSO, Alamo was a three-time convicted felon and was charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine and Possession of Paraphernalia.

Forrest was charged with Possession of ammunition by a felon, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Paraphernalia. Bracken was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Paraphernalia.