U.S. Marshals Task Force: A lifeline for missing children

The Brief During a recent two-week operation, the task force successfully recovered 122 missing children. Several of the children were in group homes, the foster care system and the juvenile justice system. Several are repeat runaways as well, and FOX 13 asked what can be done to address the risk factors to prevent runaways.



In a world where the safety of children is paramount, the U.S. Marshals-led task force is making significant strides in locating and recovering missing children.

Their mission is clear: Find children and ensure their safety. However, the harsh reality is that many of these children are found in dangerous situations.

The backstory:

During a recent two-week operation, the task force successfully recovered 122 missing children. Senior Inspector Mario Price of the U.S. Marshals shared insights from the command center, stating, "We're seeing trafficking. We're seeing abuse. We're seeing neglect."

These operations reveal the grim circumstances many children face, but they also highlight the dedication of those working tirelessly to bring them to safety. Several of the children found were runaways, some of whom had been recovered during a previous operation in June.

Price noted, "There's a lot of repeat children that we're seeing, and it's part of the process."

The task force has become familiar with many names on their list, and they remain committed to providing these children with opportunities to succeed in life.

"The light bulb eventually comes on, and we're glad to be there for them when that light bulb does come on," Price added.

Dig deeper:

For those involved in the recovery efforts, it may take multiple interventions before a child finds stability. Meaghan Palumbo from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement emphasized the importance of their work."

That's our job to make sure that they, although they may not know it at the time, what the best thing is for them," Palumbo said. "We have to make sure our kids are safe and healthy and afforded safe environments to grow up in, to learn, to recover."

At the FDLE command center, analysts work diligently to process leads and information on missing and endangered children, passing crucial data to the task force in the field. Many leads originate from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, highlighting risk factors and common threads among the missing children.

Of the 122 recovered, 41 were DCF kids, 29 had records with the Department of Juvenile Justice, and 66 were receiving state health care services.

What's next:

Addressing the root causes of why children end up on the streets is a complex challenge. Officials acknowledge that many come from difficult home situations or leave foster environments.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier has promised more operations like this one, stating, "Number one, we keep doing operations like this. Number two, where you see a lot of this trafficking and abuse, it's almost always tied to illicit pornography industries that are going after minors, and we're cracking down there."

The success of this operation has garnered attention from other states and countries, with inquiries about replicating the model. Despite the significant expense tied to these operations, the Marshals remain focused on their mission.

When asked about the cost, Mario Price responded, "These kids need a chance, and for whatever reason, their parents or guardians have not been able to provide them with that chance as it currently stands. There needs to be someone there to stabilize things for them."

The U.S. Marshals task force continues to be a beacon of hope for missing children, demonstrating that the effort and resources invested are indeed worth it.