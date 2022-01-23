UAE: 2 ballistic missiles intercepted over Abu Dhabi

article

The United Arab Emirates intercepted two ballistic missiles targeting Abu Dhabi early Monday, its state-run news agency reported, the latest attack to target the Emirati capital.

The WAM news agency said on Twitter that missile fragments fell harmlessly over the capital, Abu Dhabi.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

RELATED: U.S. embassy families in Ukraine ordered to leave country as war fears mount

However, the attack came a week after Yemen’s Houthi rebels claimed an attack on the Emirati capital that killed three people and wounded six others.

Advertisement

In recent days, a Saudi-led coalition that the UAE backs unleashed punishing airstrikes targeting Yemen, knocking the Arab world’s poorest country off the internet and killed over 80 people at a detention center.